Wafaqi Mohtasib team visits CDA Central Directorate to address citizens complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visited the Central Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday to ascertain the status of its service delivery arrangements and suggest remedial measures.

The team, comprising Senior Advisor Ahmad Farooq, Deputy Advisor Pervez Haleem and Senior Investigation Officer Adnan Ahmad, met CDA Chairman Capt (Rtd) Anwar Ul Haq and other executives to discuss public complaints about the traffic mess caused by the expansion work being carried out by Authority on the Park Road and Islamabad Expressway, depleted condition of roads and streets, defective sewerage system, delayed payments to contractors, substandard construction of infrastructure and delay in payment of pension and retirement benefits to its workers.

The team also visited different sections of the CDA Directorate, including the One Window Facilitation Desk and interacted with the citizens who had come there to get redressal of their complaints.

The team observed that the public at large was facing problems due to an inordinate delay in the completion of the construction work. The team advised the CDA authorities to come up with a time frame for the completion of its ongoing projects.

It also advised the authorities concerned to complete the process for issuing completion and transfer letters within 45 days and objections, if any, must be raised and settled within 30 days.

The team directed the CDA administration not to depute an officer below the rank of BS-19 to represent Authority in the investigation process of the Wafaqi Mohtasib.

Earlier, thee CDA Member (IT) briefed the inspection team on the CDA Management Information System (MIS), which is fully functional and provides online services to customers. All matters pertaining to the sale and purchase of CDA land have been digitalized, and the same is being carried out in the attached departments of CDA as well.

The team was informed that an auto parking facility is being introduced in the limits of CDA to resolve the chronic issue of parking. Additionally, 160 electric buses are being included in the fleet of Metro Buses to facilitate commuters.

The CDA officials also appraised the inspection team on the status of short- and long-term recommendations for institutional reforms that were made in their previous visit.

The team members lauded the services of the CDA being extended to customers through the One Window Facilitation Desk. The team will submit its report to Wafaqi Mohtasib within seven days.