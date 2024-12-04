Wafaqi Mohtasib to ensure good governance and human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Administrative accountability is vital for ensuring the rule of law, good governance and protection of human rights, which are considered essential for any successful democratic system.

This was stated by the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi while speaking as the key-note speaker at the International Ombudsman Summit 2024 on the eve of 35th Anniversary of establishment of the office of Ombudsman in Hong Kong, China, said a message received here from Hong Kong on Wednesday.

He said that issues of mal-administration and protection of human rights are linked with good governance and at the heart of it lies accountability and justice. “We expect to achieve these goals and objectives by steadfast adherence to the core values of Ombudsmanship”, he added.

Qureshi, who holds the position of current President of the 47-member strong Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA), further stated that even world bodies like the UN recognized the importance of Ombudsman Institutions in strengthening democracy, good governance and the rule of law. Efficient service delivery, good and responsive administration, he said, also constitute the essential features of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) being espoused by the UN.

He went on to add that the scope of work of Ombudsman Institutions is currently witnessing speedy expansion and now includes issues like the climate change, business rights, public accessibility and inclusivity.

He observed that these common goals have a direct bearing on the role and functions of Ombudsman Institution around the world striving to build peaceful and inclusive societies and accountable institution at all levels for providing easy access to justice. He also called for sharing of experiences and best practices amongst the Ombuds Institutions.

Referring to Pakistan’s experience in Ombudsmanship, the Wafaqi Mohtasib said that it has taken firm roots in the country and we are keen to transform this institution into an architect of good governance rather than a mere complaint resolution office. Following the success of Wafaqi Mohtasib Institution in providing free and expeditious administrative justice to the general public, the concept has been replicated to other essential areas impacting the welfare of general public. He added that 14 Ombudsman Institutions are functioning in the country at the Federal and Provincial levels and contributing in improving service delivery of the government agencies in their respective areas of competence.

The International Ombudsman Summit at Hong Kong, it may be added, is being attended by over 140 Overseas participants, representatives of the UN bodies including a large number of the member institutions of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA).