Wafaqi Mohtasib To Hear Complaints At Hazro
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A Wafaqi Mohtasib’s team comprising Advisor, Mr Haroon Sikandar Pasha and consultant, Mr Khalid Sial held a Khuli Katcheri at Hazro, district Attock under the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Mr Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, wherein they have heard complaints against the Federal Government agencies and passed on the spot instructions to the government officials for their speedy redressal.
They have managed to redress a large number of complaints and provided relief to the people. A large number of people turned up at the Khuli Katcheri to air their grievances against Federal Government agencies like Sui Gas, Electricity, NADRA, BISP, NHA, Cantonment board State Life Insurance, Pakistan Post etc.
A majority of complaints was related to excessive Sui Gas and Electricity billing in addition to irregularities being faced by BISP beneficiaries and delay in issuance of CNIC. The Wafaqi Mohtasib officials asked the officers concerned to initiate prompt action for their redressal.
Some complainants informed the team that their electricity bills are not being rationalized in accordance with the actual use, whereas many complainants have been found to be facing delays in installation of electricity and gas connections despite submission of demand notes.
Following the Khuli Katcheri, the Wafaqi Mohtasib officials also met tehsil administration and instructed them to make efforts for early redressal of public complaints. Khuli Katcheri was attended by the officials belonging to federal agencies in addition to the Assistant Commissioner Hazro, District Administration officials and the media.
Earlier, the Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat also delivered a lecture for raising general awareness about the Wafaqi Mohtasib Institution. He also thanked the media representatives for their participation and expressed the view that media is instrumental in creating general awareness about this office.
Recent Stories
Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in list of divorced people
Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat
RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General
Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..
Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress
EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..
Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..
DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..
Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience
Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free lab test facility for police martyrs’ families5 minutes ago
-
Ramzan Bazaar to offer quality items at subsidized rates5 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib to hear complaints at Hazro5 minutes ago
-
AC leads anti-encroachment drive at Park Road5 minutes ago
-
DC notifies prices of essential commodities for Ramzan15 minutes ago
-
ED PIMS appreciates hospital staff performance15 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary reviews Higher Education reforms15 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian Ambassador meets with Punjab Governor to strengthen bilateral ties15 minutes ago
-
Boy dies in road mishap25 minutes ago
-
11 held, drugs recovered25 minutes ago
-
Thar jeep rally route to be reevaluated to address local concerns and ensure safe event: Secretary S ..35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan pledge to enhance regional connectivity, bilateral cooperation35 minutes ago