Wafaqi Mohtasib to hear complaints at Hazro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A Wafaqi Mohtasib’s team comprising Advisor, Mr Haroon Sikandar Pasha and consultant, Mr Khalid Sial held a Khuli Katcheri at Hazro, district Attock under the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Mr Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, wherein they have heard complaints against the Federal Government agencies and passed on the spot instructions to the government officials for their speedy redressal.

They have managed to redress a large number of complaints and provided relief to the people. A large number of people turned up at the Khuli Katcheri to air their grievances against Federal Government agencies like Sui Gas, Electricity, NADRA, BISP, NHA, Cantonment board State Life Insurance, Pakistan Post etc.

A majority of complaints was related to excessive Sui Gas and Electricity billing in addition to irregularities being faced by BISP beneficiaries and delay in issuance of CNIC. The Wafaqi Mohtasib officials asked the officers concerned to initiate prompt action for their redressal.

Some complainants informed the team that their electricity bills are not being rationalized in accordance with the actual use, whereas many complainants have been found to be facing delays in installation of electricity and gas connections despite submission of demand notes.

Following the Khuli Katcheri, the Wafaqi Mohtasib officials also met tehsil administration and instructed them to make efforts for early redressal of public complaints. Khuli Katcheri was attended by the officials belonging to federal agencies in addition to the Assistant Commissioner Hazro, District Administration officials and the media.

Earlier, the Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat also delivered a lecture for raising general awareness about the Wafaqi Mohtasib Institution. He also thanked the media representatives for their participation and expressed the view that media is instrumental in creating general awareness about this office.