Wafaqi Mohtasib To Launch An Official WahtsApp Channel On March 11th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) With a view to apprising the general public of its activities on daily basis, the office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib is launching an official WhatsApp channel on Tuesday, 11 March, 2025.

It is part of the ongoing drive launched by the institution to expand its outreach and accessibility through raising awareness about the role and scope of its work.

This will enable members of the civil society and the general public to keep themselves abreast of its activities particularly those undertaken for speedy and free of cost redressal of public complaints relating to maladministration of the Federal Government agencies and departments.

