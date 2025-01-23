Wafaqi Mohtasib To Urge Immediate Relief For Marginalized
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has urged the Officers and Staff of the Wafaqi Mohtasib office throughout the country to redouble their efforts for providing speedy relief to the public.
In a message released on the eve of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office’s 42nd anniversary falling on 24 January, he said that the institution has completed 42 momentous years of unmatched public service. During this period, he said, it has provided relief to more than 2.3 million households all over the country, mostly belonging to the disadvantaged and marginalized segments of the society. He said that the ever increasing number of complaints in this office reflects the public trust and confidence in the capacity of the institution to address issues of maladministration efficiently and expeditiously. Today, its stands as the premier agency of administrative accountability, striving to emerge as the architect of good governance, he added.
Following is the text of the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s message released on the occasion :
Begins:
“24 January holds a special significance in the history of the institution of Wafaqi Mohtasib. Having come into existence on this day in 1983, the institution has completed 42 momentous years of growth and unmatched service to the people. During its long journey, it has provided relief to more than 2.3 million households, mostly belonging to the disadvantaged and marginalized segments of the society.
Today, it stands as the premier agency of administrative accountability with presence in 24 stations covering all provincial capitals, major population centres as well as far flung areas in the country. .
Throughout this period, the institution has continuously striven to expand its outreach and accessibility with a view to facilitating dispensation of administrative justice to the general public closer to their homes. The ever increasing number of complaints received in this office is a testament to and clear manifestation of the public trust and confidence in the capacity of this institution to comprehensively address issues of maladministration, inefficiency and neglect.
The stature that the institution enjoys today would not have been possible without the untiring efforts of my colleagues at the Head Office and the Regional Offices. They conform to the high standards of public service, devotion to duty and perseverance. As we embark upon the new year, it is imperative for us to continue working with the same spirit, devotion and dedication, which has been our hallmark. We shall not relent in our efforts to redress public complaints speedily. It is about time to renew our unwavering commitment to the cause of ombudsmanship, particularly steadfast adherence to its core values. I am sure that in due course of time, our prestigious institution shall not be merely a complaint redressing office but would emerge as an architect of good governance in the country.”
Ends.
