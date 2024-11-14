Open Menu

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor To Hold Khuli Katcheri In Azad Kashmir On Nov 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15,2024, Pass on the spot instructions for resolution of public complaints against Federal Agencies,said in a Press Release issued here on Thursday.

According to details, The DG Wafaqi Mohtasib Muhammad Ishfaq will hold a Khuli Katcheri at Azad Kashmir on August 8, 2024 at 10:00 am in W.D Rest House,under the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Mr Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, which will be attended by the officers of the Federal Government entities besides the complainants. He will be accompanied by Consultant, Mr Khalid Sial.

The officials of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat will pass on the spot instructions to the representatives of the Federal Government agencies for speedy resolution of the public problems. It may be pointed out that the proposed Khuli Katcheri is part of the Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR), mechanism launched by the Federal Ombudsman to provide administrative justice to the people at their door steps.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib has instructed the officials concerned of the electricity, Sui Gas, NADRA, PTCL, Postal Life Insurance and other departments to attend the Khuli Katcheri.

