Open Menu

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor To Hold 'open Court' On August 08

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 06:32 PM

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold 'open court' on August 08

Advisor to Wafaqi Mohtasib Office Haroon Sikandar Pasha, on the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, will hold an 'open court' on Thursday (August 8) at 11.00 am in the office of Deputy Commissioner Jhelum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Advisor to Wafaqi Mohtasib Office Haroon Sikandar Pasha, on the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, will hold an 'open court' on Thursday (August 8) at 11.00 am in the office of Deputy Commissioner Jhelum.

The officials of the "Wafaqi Mohtasib" Secretariat will pass on the spot instructions to the representatives of the Federal Government agencies for speedy resolution of the public problems, said a press release issued here on Monday

It may be pointed out that the open court is part of the Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR), mechanism launched by the Federal Ombudsman to provide administrative justice to the people at their door steps.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib has instructed the officials concerned of the electricity, Sui Gas, NADRA, BISP, PTCL, Postal Life Insurance and other departments to attend the open court.

Related Topics

Resolution Sui Gas Electricity Jhelum May August Government PTCL Court

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

8 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

8 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

9 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

9 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

9 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

9 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

9 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

9 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

9 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan