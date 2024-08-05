Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold 'open court' on August 08

Advisor to Wafaqi Mohtasib Office Haroon Sikandar Pasha, on the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, will hold an 'open court' on Thursday (August 8) at 11.00 am in the office of Deputy Commissioner Jhelum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Advisor to Wafaqi Mohtasib Office Haroon Sikandar Pasha, on the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, will hold an 'open court' on Thursday (August 8) at 11.00 am in the office of Deputy Commissioner Jhelum.

The officials of the "Wafaqi Mohtasib" Secretariat will pass on the spot instructions to the representatives of the Federal Government agencies for speedy resolution of the public problems, said a press release issued here on Monday

It may be pointed out that the open court is part of the Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR), mechanism launched by the Federal Ombudsman to provide administrative justice to the people at their door steps.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib has instructed the officials concerned of the electricity, Sui Gas, NADRA, BISP, PTCL, Postal Life Insurance and other departments to attend the open court.