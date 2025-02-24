ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Advisor Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Haroon Sikander Pasha will hold a Khuli Katcheri on Wednesday, February 26th at Tehsil Headquarters, Hazroo(District Attock) at 11.00 am under the directions of Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi.

It will be attended by the representatives of Federal Government Agencies. The Wafaqi Mohtasib Officials will issue on the spot directions for redressal of public complaints.

It may be informed that the Khuli Katcheri is part of the Outreach Complaint Resolution(OCR) Programme being followed by the secretariat for prompt redressal of public complaints and providing relief at the door-steps of the people.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib has directed the local Heads of the Federal Agencies including Sui Gas, Electricity, NADRA, BISP, Passport Office, Postal Life Insurance, Pakistan Post etc to attend the Khuli Katcheri and to make earnest efforts for addressing the public complaints.The General public is invited to raise their issues .