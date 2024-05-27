Open Menu

Wafaqi Mohtsib To Hold "Khuli Katcheries " In Rwp, Surrounding Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Wafaqi Mohtsib to hold "Khuli Katcheries " in Rwp, surrounding areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Senior Officers of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat to hold Khuli Katcheries in Rawalpindi, Chakwal and Attock on May 28, 29 and May 30, 2024 respectively under the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Mr Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi.

According to the details, the Senior Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Ahmad Farooq will hold "Khuli Katchery" on May 28, 2024 (Tomarrow) in Superintendent Engineer’s office located at IESCO City Circle on Rashid Minhas Road Marir Chowk, Rawalpindi in response to the public complaints, whereas, the Director General, Muhammad Ashfaq would hold Khuli Katchery in the Deputy Commissioner Chakwal’s Office on May 29, 2024 and Haroon Sikandar Pasha, Advisor would hold a Khuli Katchery in Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Jand, District Attock on May 30, 2024, which would be attended by the Officers and officials concerned of the Federal Government organizations and entities, said in a Press Release issued here on Monday.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat’s Officers would receive the public complaints in Katcheries and issue on the spot directions for their resolution.

This initiative is part of the Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR), mechanism being followed by the Wafaqi Mohtasib office with a view to providing administrative justice and relief at the doorsteps of the people.

Officials belonging to the Sui Gas, Electricity, NADRA, BISP, Post Office etc have been directed to attend these Khuli Katcheries for prompt resolution of public complaints.

Related Topics

Resolution Sui Gas Electricity Road Rashid Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Attock Jand May Post Government Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

1 minute ago
 PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

2 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

2 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

3 hours ago
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

3 hours ago
 PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

5 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

6 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan