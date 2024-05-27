Wafaqi Mohtsib To Hold "Khuli Katcheries " In Rwp, Surrounding Areas
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Senior Officers of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat to hold Khuli Katcheries in Rawalpindi, Chakwal and Attock on May 28, 29 and May 30, 2024 respectively under the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Mr Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi.
According to the details, the Senior Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Ahmad Farooq will hold "Khuli Katchery" on May 28, 2024 (Tomarrow) in Superintendent Engineer’s office located at IESCO City Circle on Rashid Minhas Road Marir Chowk, Rawalpindi in response to the public complaints, whereas, the Director General, Muhammad Ashfaq would hold Khuli Katchery in the Deputy Commissioner Chakwal’s Office on May 29, 2024 and Haroon Sikandar Pasha, Advisor would hold a Khuli Katchery in Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Jand, District Attock on May 30, 2024, which would be attended by the Officers and officials concerned of the Federal Government organizations and entities, said in a Press Release issued here on Monday.
It is pertinent to mentioned here that the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat’s Officers would receive the public complaints in Katcheries and issue on the spot directions for their resolution.
This initiative is part of the Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR), mechanism being followed by the Wafaqi Mohtasib office with a view to providing administrative justice and relief at the doorsteps of the people.
Officials belonging to the Sui Gas, Electricity, NADRA, BISP, Post Office etc have been directed to attend these Khuli Katcheries for prompt resolution of public complaints.
