Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) An Inspection Team from the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Office is scheduled to visit Polyclinic Hospital today (Wednesday) to look into the growing number of public complaints regarding mal-administration in the Hospital.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib, Mr Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, responding to a large number of public complaints regarding non provision of basic facilities, medicines and delay in the approval of medical bills has constituted an Inspection Team to visit the Policlinic Hospital.

The team would listen to the patients/attendants complaints and meet with the hospital authorities for providing better facilities/relief to the people and prepare a comprehensive report for submission to the Wafaqi Mohtasib.