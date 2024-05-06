Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Wafaqi Mohtasib's Inspection Team on Monday visited the Islamabad Traffic Police Office (ITP) under the instructions of the Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, to ascertain difficulties being faced by the general public and the quality of services being extended by the ITP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) A Wafaqi Mohtasib's Inspection Team on Monday visited the Islamabad Traffic Police Office (ITP) under the instructions of the Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, to ascertain difficulties being faced by the general public and the quality of services being extended by the ITP.

Headed by a Senior Advisor, the inspection team listened to the complaints of the general public and gave on the spot instructions to the ITP administration for their prompt redressal.

The team directed that One-Window facilities may be provided at the Traffic Office expeditiously so that the general public may benefit themselves from such facilities under one roof.

The team also directed to develop a mechanism for keeping the motorcyclists and heavy duty vehicles on extreme left side of the road. It also instructed that necessary facilities may be provided for seating the customers under the shade alongwith provision of cool drinking water there.

Earlier, the inspection team was informed by the ITP administration that Online facilities are available for issuance and renewal of the driving licenses and the ITP is also providing these facilities at the doorsteps of the people, in addition to the educational institutions and public places through its mobile teams.

The SSP, Traffic, in a briefing, informed that the population of the Federal Capital has now risen to 2.4 million with a phenomenal increase in the number of vehicles plying on the road, which rose to 1,986,810 at the end of the year 2023 and there is a need for corresponding increase in the number of officials working at the ITP Office to handle the additional workload.

He further informed that they are setting up a new ITP Office at Faizabad on self-help basis. He said that the office deposited a revenue of Rs.22,081,450/- in the national exchequer during theyear 2021, which rose to Rs.294,444,400/- during the year 2023.

Expressing satisfaction over their overall performance, the inspection team directed that an awareness campaign may be launched to enable the general people how to benefit themselves from such facilities.

It also directed that instructions and requirements for obtaining driving licenses may be displayed prominently on sign boards alongwith publicizing the requirements foronline and registration facilities at home.