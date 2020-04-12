UrduPoint.com
Wafaq–ul-Madaris Demands Four Month Waiver Of Mosques' Utility Bills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary General Wafaq-ul-Madaris Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri has demanded of the government to waive off four months utility bills of mosques and seminaries facing financial crisis due to coronavirus lockdown. Talking to Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi by telephone on Sunday, he said routine prayers should be allowed in mosques by ensuring precautionary measures,said a press release issued here on Sunday. Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Perviaz Elahi agreed with the demands of Jalandheri saying several relief packages had already been announced for industries and other departments and a separate relief package should also be given to mosques and seminaries to help overcoming financial crisis.

Pervaiz Elahi said government should consider starting routine activities in mosques in consensus with Ulema and other stake holders before Ramzan-ul-Mubarak. Government did not want to close mosques but main aim was to save the people from coronavirus spread, he added.

