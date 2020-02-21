UrduPoint.com
Wafaqul-Madaris Sets Up New Record With Graduation Of 77,805 Huffaz In A Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:05 PM

Wafaqul-Madaris sets up new record with graduation of 77,805 Huffaz in a year

The religious seminaries affiliated with Wafaqul Madaris has surpassed all the previous records by graduating 77,805 Huffaz during the current academic year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The religious seminaries affiliated with Wafaqul Madaris has surpassed all the previous records by graduating 77,805 Huffaz during the current academic year.

Wafaqul Madaris Media Coordinator Abdul Quddus Muhammadi, in a statement, said in Huffaz 63,805 boys and 14,000 girls were included.

He said now these Huffaz would appear in the final examination which was going to be held soon.

Pakistan had already won several awards for graduating maximum Huffaz in a year, he said and added currently, over one million students were learning the Holy Quran by heart in various Madaris across the country.

