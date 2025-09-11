Wafi Energy Donates Fuel To NDMA As Saudi Firms Join Flood Relief Efforts
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 09:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan, reiterating the Kingdom’s commitment to stand firmly with the Pakistani people in their time of need.
Speaking on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the envoy conveyed condolences to the victims and their families. He recalled that the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) had already dispatched a major relief convoy to support flood-hit communities across the country.
Al-Malki said that alongside government initiatives, Saudi companies operating in Pakistan were actively contributing to relief activities. “Wafi Energy, which recently acquired Shell, is working with local authorities and has provided much-needed fuel to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for its operations in affected areas,” he said.
Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited donated 5,000 liters of diesel and motor gasoline to NDMA, following an earlier contribution of 1,000 liters last month.
Zubair Shaikh, CEO and General Manager Mobility of Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited, highlighted the scale of the disaster, pointing out that millions of people had been affected, with over 4,400 villages inundated across Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“There has been massive damage to homes, livestock, and infrastructure,” he said.
Shaikh thanked the Saudi ambassador for hosting the donation ceremony at the Kingdom’s embassy, stressing that the gesture symbolized the enduring brotherly ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. “In times of such immense crisis, it is not just the responsibility of the state, but of every individual and organization to step forward and contribute,” he remarked.
He further appreciated NDMA’s relief and rescue efforts, assuring that Wafi Energy remained committed to supporting flood-affected communities.
A representative of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) thanked the Saudi government for extending maximum support to its humanitarian relief operations across the flood-affected areas of Pakistan, noting that the assistance included the provision of diesel and motor gasoline to sustain rescue and relief efforts.
Ambassador Al-Malki concluded by reaffirming the Kingdom’s solidarity: “We will continue to stand by our Pakistani brothers and strive to take our relations to new heights. We pray for peace, prosperity, and stability in both our brotherly countries.”
The Saudi Commercial Attache, Naif Al Harbi, also attended the ceremony.
