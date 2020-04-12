UrduPoint.com
Wages Of Agro- Women Should Be Enhanced

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:40 PM

Wages of agro- women should be enhanced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The wages of female agriculture workers should be enhanced to optimum level as they are still working under worst conditions in the wake of COVID-19, Human Rights activist Ayub Malik said.

Talking to APP here, he also said that it was need of the hour to empowering and facilitating agro - women to end the menace of gender discrimination.

He said the owners should pay proper wages to the women who were facing discrimination, in spite of hard work of long hours.

They were also facing discriminatory attitude as the authorities concerned did not fix the wages of agriculture work force, he pointed out, Ayub Malik said that women and children were approximately one third of the agricultural workforce.

They work hard right from sowing seeds to harvesting and their working conditions must be improved.

He added that agriculture was considered as the backbone of country's economy, adding rural women and children were part and parcel of the agro-based economy.

He said that women faced extreme exploitation as their wages used to be decided verbally and their work was not regularized.

He stressed that there was dire need for devising strong policy to ensure free working environment besides paying them as per market rate.

