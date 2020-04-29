Wages of Utility Stores Corporation workers raised, Adhoc relief 2019-20, increment approved

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has increased wages of its daily wage workers besides approving an increment and Adhoc relief announced in the budget 2019-20 for its regular and contractual employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has increased wages of its daily wage workers besides approving an increment and Adhoc relief announced in the budget 2019-20 for its regular and contractual employees.

According to official sources, approval was given in the 156th meeting of USC board of directors and same has been conveyed to employees officially through a letter received at USC Multan Wednesday According to the letter, employees from BS 1 to 16 would get 10 per cent Adhoc relief while employees in higher grade would get 5 per cent.

Its arrears would be paid to employees in three installments with the salaries for months of April, May and June 2020.

USC has also increased wages for its daily wage workers.

The workers having qualification of Matric or below would have their wages raised from Rs 550 to 675 per day, FA/F.Sc/D.Com qualification holder and drivers' wages raised from Rs 650 to 780 per day, BA/B.Sc and MA qualified workers' wages raises from Rs 700 to 840 per day, MBA/MPA/M.Com/M.Sc degree holders' wages to rise from Rs 900 to 1080 per day, and those having done M.Phil/MS or equal education would have their per day wages raised from Rs 1200 to 1440 per day.

Moreover, daily wage workers would also get another Rs 75 per day.

Their arrears would be paid to them in equal installments.