Wagon stand sealed, seven vans impounded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration has sealed a wagon stand and impounded seven passenger vans over violations of lockdown here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed a wagon stand and impounded seven passenger vans over violations of lockdown here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the district regional transport authority (RTA) under the supervision of RTA Secretary Hina Rehman launched a crackdown against violators of lockdown.

The RTA team sealed a wagon stand and impounded seven passenger vans during raids at various locations of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, RTA Secretary Hina Rehman said that lockdown has been imposed on intra-city transportation by keeping in view the preventive measures to control coronavirus spread.

She said the strict action would be taken against violators of lockdown.