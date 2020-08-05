UrduPoint.com
Wagon Transport Owners Express Solidarity With People Of IIOJ&K

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Wagon Transport Owners express solidarity with people of IIOJ&K

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Wagon Transport Owners Association expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal here on Wednesday.

President Wagon Owners Association namely Rana Muhammad Asghar, Rana Asim, Chaudhary Tahir Jutt, Mian Wali Muhammad, Rana Asif and dozens of drivers and conductors took out rally and expressed solidarity with the innocent people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Wagon Owners Association Rana Asghar stated that innocent Kashmiris were martyred in the valley.

The citizens have been forced to stay homes due to Military Siege.

He expressed concern over silence of world leaders on the important issue. The Transporters stressed upon United Nations to help resolve the issue. They prayed for independence of the Kashmiris.

