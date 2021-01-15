UrduPoint.com
Wagon, Truck Stands To Be Shifted Outside City Soon: Secretary RTA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Wagon, truck stands to be shifted outside city soon: Secretary RTA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Rana Mohsin Friday said wagon and truck stands would be shifted outside the city area soon to resolve traffic related issues.

Holding a meeting with owners and managers of Al-Abbas, Al-Shahbaz and Shalimar flying coach here, Rana Mohsin said the district administration had made efforts to resolve traffic issues.

He said the D-class wagon stand of Dera Adda Chowk would be shifted to General Bus Stand.

He said the task had been given to the Suprintendent General bus stand for preparation of report for space for these stands. The city would be changed under the mega city project.

He said Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak had directed to continue crackdown against illegal bus, truck and wagon stands without any discrimination.

More Stories From Pakistan

