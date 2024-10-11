Wah Cantt Police arrest CNG station robbery accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Wah Cantt Police on Friday arrested three criminals involved in the CNG station robbery.

The accused included Joseph alias Joni, Mehboob Zaki and Waqas alias Don, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Two of their accomplices had already been nabbed, he added.

The spokesman said the criminals would be sent to jail for an identification parade.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Nasir Nawaz has commended the Station House Office Want Cantt and his team for arresting the criminals.