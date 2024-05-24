Wah Cantt Police Arrest Female Drug Smuggler With 2360 Grams Heroin
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Wah Cantt police arrested a female drug smuggler and recovered 2360 grams heroin from her possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that a female drug smuggler was allegedly involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions. Police recovered 2360 grams heroin from the possession of the accused namely Benish alias Mona.
The accused disclosed that she used to supply drugs to various educational institutions.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar said that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to challan the arrested drug smuggler.
City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated SP Pothohar and Wah Cantt Police for arresting the female drug smuggler. The crackdown against drug dealers had been accelerated, CPO added.
Syed Khalid Hamdani said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against drug smugglers.
