Wah Cantt Police Conducted Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Wah Cantt police conducted search operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) On the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, the police launched a search operation in Sukho and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt police station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and ladies’ police, along with officials of Wah Cantt police, conducted a search operation in Sukho and adjoining areas.

During the search operation, a total of 16 houses were searched, and a total of 25 suspects were questioned. The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under the National Action Plan in different areas of the district, particularly to ensure law and order.

