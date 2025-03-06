Wah Cantt Police Hold Rape Accused
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Wah Cantt Police on Thursday held an accused for allegedly raping a woman.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the victim’s mother reported to the police that The accused Omar had raped her daughter.
The Wah Cantt Police immediately registered a case and took the accused into custody. The police also got conducted the medical examination of the victim.
Recent Stories
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass
Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..
FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion
Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministry plants 67.5m trees, creates 0.2m green jobs, secured $91.5m for climate projects6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt’s Ramazan package pay orders distributed6 minutes ago
-
8 suspects arrested in police crackdown6 minutes ago
-
Wah Cantt Police hold rape accused6 minutes ago
-
Ongoing development schemes in Tank market inspected16 minutes ago
-
14 complaints given cheques16 minutes ago
-
77th ASRB meeting held at SALU Khairpur16 minutes ago
-
Car lifter killed, 2 escaped after encounter with Chakri Police16 minutes ago
-
2 labourers buried under sandpile rescued26 minutes ago
-
PM expresses sorrow over demise of former Naval Chief Iftikhar Sirohey26 minutes ago
-
PHA launches Spring 2025 tree plantation drive36 minutes ago
-
AC cracks down on food safety violations in I-8 Sector36 minutes ago