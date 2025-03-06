Open Menu

Wah Cantt Police Hold Rape Accused

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Wah Cantt Police hold rape accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Wah Cantt Police on Thursday held an accused for allegedly raping a woman.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the victim’s mother reported to the police that The accused Omar had raped her daughter.

The Wah Cantt Police immediately registered a case and took the accused into custody. The police also got conducted the medical examination of the victim.

