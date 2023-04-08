Wah Hospital rehabilitation centre to provide best treatment to drug addicts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha on Saturday said that a 50-bedded rehabilitation centre established at Wah General Hospital would provide the best treatment to drug addicts.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, the Commissioner said that the aim of setting up the centre was to provide the best treatment facilities to the people who unfortunately got addicted to drugs.

The Center has complete security arrangements, accommodation, food and clothing management and treatment for drug addicts, while psychiatrists have also been arranged for their counselling.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said that the Chief Secretary's vision is to build rehabilitation centres in all districts where people will receive quality treatment by saving them from the expensive fees of private centres.

"Rawalpindi district is the pioneer where the centre had been established and will become functional from Monday." He directed the Deputy Commissioner to transfer the drug addicts lying on the footpath at Murree Road to Potohar Rehab Center, aiming to bring them back to a healthy life through physical and mental treatment.

"This centre aims to reiterate the pledge that people from all walks of life will do their duty to make Rawalpindi a drug-free region." He directed the officials to report suspicious activities to the district Administration or Anti-Norcorics Department.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed NazaratAli, Assistant Commissioner Taxila Salman, MS Wah General Hospital, CEO Health Dr Ansar, Director CollegesSher Ahmed Sati and other relevant officers participated.