Wah Industries, US firm sign LOU to produce guns

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Wah Industries Limited (WIL)and US based firm M/s FedArms Wednesday signed a letter of understanding (LOU) to establish joint production of AKM series Auto and Semi-Auto guns. WIL is a subsidiary of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF).

According to a statement issued by POF spokesman, as per LOU, M/s FedArms will provide part kits, testing protocols, technical pack, complete process layout in addition to imparting training to WIL/POF workforce.

Both the companies have agreed for establishment of assembly of AR 15 and FR 15 Series Auto and Semi-Auto guns.

The production line will have the capability to produce 4 x calibers; 9 x 19 mm, 7.62 x 39 mm, 7.62 x 51 mm and 5.56 x 45 mm.

It is worth mentioning that the weapon will be supplied to Pakistani end users as well as its exports, the spokesman said.