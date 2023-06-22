Wah Police arrest 11 gamblers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Saddar Wah Police on Wednesday arrested 11 gamblers with bet money of Rs 112,300 and 12 mobile phones during their crackdown against criminals.

The accused included Khalid, Zar Muhammad, Mohsin, Abdul Jabbar, Akbar, Taj Muhammad, Nik Amal, Zari Jan, Nauman, Majid and Dilawar, a police spokesperson said.

Two motorcycles and a vehicle were also recovered from their possession, he added.