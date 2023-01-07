Wah police arrest 12 gamblers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The Wah Saddar Police on Saturday raided at a gambling den and arrested as many as 12 persons while gambling.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Taxila Circle DSP Mian Afzaal Shah told the media persons that Wah Cantonment Police raided at a gambling den and arrested as many as 12 persons while gambling.

Gambling tools, bet money, two motorcycles and cell phones also seized during the raid.