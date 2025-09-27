Wah Police arrest absconder involved in robbery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Wah Saddar Police have arrested an absconder wanted in a case of snatching gold ornaments and mobile phones from women at gunpoint.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson on Saturday, the accused, along with an accomplice, had committed the robbery in April this year.

A case was registered against them, but they went into hiding after the incident.

The police, using human intelligence and other resources, succeeded in apprehending the accused, while efforts are underway to arrest his accomplice.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Waheed said the arrested suspect would be challaned in court with solid evidence to ensure strict legal action.