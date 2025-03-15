Wah Police Arrest Accused For Bogus Call On Helpline 15
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Wah Saddar Police on Saturday held a suspect for making a bogus call on the Emergency Helpline 15.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Abdul Shakoor called the helpline 15 that Rs 200,000 in cash and a mobile phone had been snatched from him.
On receiving information about the incident, a Wah Saddar Police team immediately reached the spot. On investigation, it was found that the accused had some monetary dispute with the other party.
As no incident of snatching cash and mobile phone was found to have taken place, the police registered a case against the accused for making a bogus call on 15 and arrested him
