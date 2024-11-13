Wah Police Arrest Criminals Involved In Burglary Incident
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 06:38 PM
The Wah Saddar Police have traced the criminals involved in the burglary incident at the flat of a shopkeeper who turned to be his employees, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Wednesday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Wah Saddar Police have traced the criminals involved in the burglary incident at the flat of a shopkeeper who turned to be his employees, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Wednesday.
The shopkeeper had reported to the police about the theft of Rs 0.6 million from his flat. The police using scientific techniques found that accused Tayyab and Shaan, who worked at his shop, had stolen the amount.
The police arrested the two accused with the stolen money, the spokesman added.
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Potohar Nasir Nawaz appreciated the Station House Officer Wah Saddar and his team for for the arrest of the accused.
He urged the citizens to ensure registration of their domestic servants and employees with police station concerned. APP/ihn
Recent Stories
8 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents
2 drug peddlers sentenced to 9-year imprisonment
Robber killed in 'encounter'
Maryam condoles death of Riaz Prizada’s brother
FCCI demands environmental emergency with focus on automobile sector
Stark warning on emissions as leaders divided at COP29
UK's The Guardian stops posting on 'toxic media platform' X
Waseem Younas assigned look-after charge of NTDC MD
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle dia ..
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region
Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confide ..
Scheme launched for personalised number-plates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents4 minutes ago
-
2 drug peddlers sentenced to 9-year imprisonment4 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in 'encounter'4 minutes ago
-
Maryam condoles death of Riaz Prizada’s brother4 minutes ago
-
Waseem Younas assigned look-after charge of NTDC MD4 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle diabetes challenge14 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region14 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confidence14 minutes ago
-
Scheme launched for personalised number-plates14 minutes ago
-
Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg charras14 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's message on World Kindness Day32 minutes ago
-
Rs. 6.3m fine imposed on 3,153 smoke-emitting vehicles32 minutes ago