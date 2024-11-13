Open Menu

Wah Police Arrest Criminals Involved In Burglary Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 06:38 PM

The Wah Saddar Police have traced the criminals involved in the burglary incident at the flat of a shopkeeper who turned to be his employees, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Wednesday

The shopkeeper had reported to the police about the theft of Rs 0.6 million from his flat. The police using scientific techniques found that accused Tayyab and Shaan, who worked at his shop, had stolen the amount.

The police arrested the two accused with the stolen money, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Potohar Nasir Nawaz appreciated the Station House Officer Wah Saddar and his team for for the arrest of the accused.

He urged the citizens to ensure registration of their domestic servants and employees with police station concerned. APP/ihn

