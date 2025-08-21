Open Menu

Wah Police Booked Three Youths In Student Abduction Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Wah Police booked three youths in student abduction case

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The police on Thursday booked three youths for allegedly abducting a grade 9 student, sexually assaulting her in Ghareebabad area in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station.

The police said the accused kidnapped Muhammad Tariq's 13 years old daughter when she was coming back after attending class.

The accused had been identified as Ibraheem Gull, Fahad Rasheed and Jawad Ayaz.

The medical examination of the victim was conducted at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, they said, adding the police registered a case and launched further investigation.

