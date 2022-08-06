UrduPoint.com

Wah Police Bust Three-member Gang Involved In Street Crimes

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2022 | 07:59 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Wah police bust three member gang involved in street crimes The Wah Saddar Police busted a three member gang involved in street crimes besides recovery of snatched motorcycle, cell phones, cash and other valuables.

Talking to newsmen here on Saturday, Sub divisional police officer ASP Muhammad Waqas has said that police arrested Ibraheem, Abdullah and Imran.

He said looted booty was also recovered from their possession. He said that the gang was shifted to jail for identification parade.

