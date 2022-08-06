Wah police bust three member gang involved in street crimes The Wah Saddar Police busted a three member gang involved in street crimes besides recovery of snatched motorcycle, cell phones, cash and other valuables

Talking to newsmen here on Saturday, Sub divisional police officer ASP Muhammad Waqas has said that police arrested Ibraheem, Abdullah and Imran.

He said looted booty was also recovered from their possession. He said that the gang was shifted to jail for identification parade.