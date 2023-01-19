Wah Police busts gang involved in street crimes

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Wah Saddar Police on Thursday busted a three-member gang allegedly involved in street crimes and recovered looted booty and weapons used in the various crimes.

Sub-divisional Police Officer Taxila circle DSP Mian Afzaal Shah told newsmen that acting on a tip-off, a police team led by station house officer Sub-Inspector Qasim Ali netted a gang known as 'Yasin gang' involved in street crimes.

The arrested accused were identified as ring leader Yasin, Faizan and Usman.

He said that looted booty, including over Rs 0.107 million cash, mobile phones and motorcycle, was recovered besides weapons utilised in various street crimes.