UrduPoint.com

Wah Police Busts Gang Involved In Street Crimes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Wah Police busts gang involved in street crimes

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Wah Saddar Police on Thursday busted a three-member gang allegedly involved in street crimes and recovered looted booty and weapons used in the various crimes.

Sub-divisional Police Officer Taxila circle DSP Mian Afzaal Shah told newsmen that acting on a tip-off, a police team led by station house officer Sub-Inspector Qasim Ali netted a gang known as 'Yasin gang' involved in street crimes.

The arrested accused were identified as ring leader Yasin, Faizan and Usman.

He said that looted booty, including over Rs 0.107 million cash, mobile phones and motorcycle, was recovered besides weapons utilised in various street crimes.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Circle Taxila Saddar Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

45 minutes ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out o ..

TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out of the water with its features!

2 hours ago
 UAE one of leading countries globally in combattin ..

UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism

2 hours ago
 BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery ..

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery recycling facility

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.