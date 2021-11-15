Wah police recover 1.2 kg of hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered about 1.2 kilogram of drugs from his possession in the area of Wah here Monday, informed a police spokesman.

Wah Cantt police held Abdul Qadeer and recovered 1200 grams of hashish from his custody during the action.

Police have registered a case against him under the narcotics act and started an investigation. SP Potohar appreciated the police team for arresting the drug pusher, adding that the crackdown on drug dealers should be intensified.