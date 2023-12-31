Open Menu

Wah University Hosts 8th Multi-Disciplinary Student Research International Conference

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Wah University hosts 8th Multi-Disciplinary Student Research International Conference

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The University of Wah and the Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC), on Saturday, collaborated to conduct the 8th Multi-Disciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC).

The Punjab Higher Education Commission's chairman, prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, graced the occasion as the opening ceremony's chief guest. He valued the University of Wah's unrelenting pursuit of academic achievement, unflinching

focus on establishing a research culture, promoting knowledge, and enabling people to have a positive impact on society.

Renowned academics and literary representatives from numerous universities in Pakistan and other countries were also present at the conference. Renowned professors and academicians from the UK, USA, South Korea, Malaysia, Bahrain, and Pakistan gave keynote addresses to enhance the conference with their knowledge and experience.

Ninety-one research papers from a range of disciplines were presented during two days of the conference.

In his welcome address, University of Wah Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi stressed the significance of aggressively pursuing research endeavours for sustainable development in the contemporary world. The Director of ORIC-UW, Prof. Dr. Zuhair S. Khan, emphasized the value of academic conferences and the important role MDSRIC plays in providing a forum for academics and academicians to interact, share ideas, and provide insight into upcoming advances

in their fields.

APP/ajq/378

