Wah Varsity Clinches 3rd Position In Consumer Product Competition

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 01:50 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Wah varsity has clinched 3rd position in consumer product competition, the official sources said on Tuesday.

As per details, a team of 21 students from the university participated in the Consumer Product Competition, showcasing innovative products rooted in Indigenous resources and sustainability.

The students representing the Departments of Chemical Engineering and Biosciences, under the mentorship of Dr. Kashif Iqbal (AIChE Advisor) and Dr. Zeshan Azam (Chemical Engineering), demonstrated their technical creativity and entrepreneurial potential.

The competition aimed to promote marketable consumer products using environmentally friendly materials.

Mahnoor and Areeba Sarwar of 6th semester students from Biosciences Department, secured third place and a cash prize of Rs 10,000 for their innovative project - a mosquito repellent made from waste cigarette butts, highlighting waste reuse and public health benefits.

During the closing ceremony, the AIChE Advisor at PIEAS acknowledged the university for its active participation and commendable submissions, highlighting the institution’s dedication to sustainability-driven innovation.

