Wahab calls for separate PSDP package for Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday urged the Federal government to announce a separate package for the Karachi within the new Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the 2024 budget.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized the need for the completion of previously announced projects for the city, which have faced delays.

He said the Green Line project, which remains incomplete even after ten years, causing significant inconvenience to the public.

"Karachi contributes 60 to 65 percent of the federal revenue through its two ports," Wahab said.

He voiced hope that the federal government would allocate a dedicated budget package to Karachi, recognizing its status as the economic capital of Pakistan.

Addressing the issue of street crimes in Karachi, he assured that no negligence was being tolerated in the matter.

While the situation had improved significantly compared to the past, there was still more work to be done to further enhance security, he added.

He said that during the MQM era, Karachi was considered one of the most dangerous cities in the world, plagued by terrorism, extortion, and kidnappings.

He said that the current government was focused on taking practical steps to solve the city's problems rather than engaging in political point-scoring.