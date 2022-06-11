UrduPoint.com

Wahab Expresses Grief On Demise Of Sikandar Mendhro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Wahab expresses grief on demise of Sikandar Mendhro

Spokesperson of Sindh government and administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed profound grief over demise of senior PPP leader Senator Dr. Sikandar Mendhro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh government and administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed profound grief over demise of senior PPP leader Senator Dr. Sikandar Mendhro.

In a statement issued here on Saturday Murtaza Wahab lauded political and humanitarian services of Dr.

Sikandar Mendhro and said that deceased's services to the PPP will be remembered for long.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant is family fortitude and patience to bear the loss.

Sikandar Mendhro who also served as provincial minister in Sindh cabinet was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in a US hospital where he was under treatment for two months.

