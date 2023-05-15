Wahab for ending negative thoughts to make country prosperous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab stressed on collective efforts by three pillars of state including judiciary, legislative and executive to purge country of economic crises.

"Every department should contribute to the country's progress and promote positivity by ending negative thoughts," he told media on Monday.

He also enumerated a number of development projects of the Sindh government.