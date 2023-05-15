UrduPoint.com

Wahab For Ending Negative Thoughts To Make Country Prosperous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Wahab for ending negative thoughts to make country prosperous

Sindh Chief Minister Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab stressed on collective efforts by three pillars of state including judiciary, legislative and executive to purge country of economic crises

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab stressed on collective efforts by three pillars of state including judiciary, legislative and executive to purge country of economic crises.

"Every department should contribute to the country's progress and promote positivity by ending negative thoughts," he told media on Monday.

He also enumerated a number of development projects of the Sindh government.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Progress Media Government

Recent Stories

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

20 minutes ago
 NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

20 minutes ago
 Transporters demand compensation for losses incurr ..

Transporters demand compensation for losses incurred by PTI protestors

20 minutes ago
 61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

20 minutes ago
 Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

20 minutes ago
 AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.