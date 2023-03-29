UrduPoint.com

Wahab Riaz Appreciates Academic, Research, Sports Activities At IUB

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz appreciated the curricular and co-curricular activities, research and development projects at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Talking to Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob during his visit to the IUB on Wednesday, Wahab Riaz said that the University's exceptional performance in all fields is commendable. The Vice-Chancellor told him on this occasion that under the E-Rozgar program, 10 badges have been graduated so far and foreign exchange worth crores of rupees has been earned. Similarly, the IUB is associated with various projects of the Punjab Information Technology board and the university students as well as the youth of the area are getting skills in freelancing courses and other fields, he added.

During his visit to the Sadiq Computing and Research Center, the provincial minister visited E-Rozgar and Plan 9 laboratories and met the students under training.

He visited the newly constructed cricket ground at the University Sports Complex and termed it as an international standard stadium as the best gift for Bahawalpur.

The minister also met the students of the University Sports Society and discussed the ongoing sports activities at the university.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies, Dr. Azhar Hussain, Director of Students Affairs, Shahzad Ahmed Khalid Director of Press Media and Publications, Muhammad Nasir Additional Director of IT, Shahid Afzal Durrani Director of Career Counseling and Placement Center, Haroon Malana, Abdul Samad, Dr. Ambreen Maqsood Director of Sports Female and students were present.

