Wahab Riaz Comes Under Fire On Social Media For Driving Recklessly During Lahore Rainfall

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 05, 2023 | 06:04 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2023) Wahab Riaz, the renowned cricketer and caretaker Punjab sports Minister, has come under fire on social media for his alleged reckless driving during heavy rainfall in Lahore.

Amid the record-breaking rain, Wahab took it upon himself to visit various areas of the provincial capital to assess the road blockages caused by the deluge. In one video, he is seen wearing long boots, wading through the rainwater in Lahore, seemingly contemplating ways to address the inundation in affected areas. However, another footage captured him driving an SUV through the accumulated rainwater on a road.

Criticism arose on social media as some users accused him of driving carelessly during his visit, causing inconvenience to bikers and other commuters by splashing them with rainwater.

These concerns were raised due to the size and weight of his heavy SUV.

Meanwhile, Lahore experienced tragic consequences from the unprecedented rainfall, with at least six casualties reported. Numerous low-lying areas of the city were submerged in rainwater, resembling drainage or nullahs overflowing with water.

Adding to the predicament, widespread power outages exacerbated the hardships faced by citizens, as major parts of the city were left without electricity. Reports indicate that over 200 electrical feeders tripped due to the rain, resulting in disrupted power supply.

The social media backlash against Wahab Riaz highlights the importance of responsible driving and consideration for fellow commuters, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

