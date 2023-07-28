Open Menu

Wahab Riaz Visits DG Khan To Review Security Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Wahab Riaz visits DG Khan to review security arrangements

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Wahab Riaz said that it was the responsibility of all of us to work for a peaceful environment in the country.

He was chairing a meeting to review security arrangements in Dera Ghazi Khan here Friday.

He stated that joint efforts were of vital importance for the betterment of the country.

He informed that he was visiting DG Khan following instructions from Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to review security arrangements. Teamwork can help face challenges amicably, Wahab added.

Commissioner DG Khan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir briefed the meeting participants about the overall security plan. The meeting participants expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

