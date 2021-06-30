Wahab to plant more trees for green Sindh

Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh Government would plant trees all over the province including Karachi to make Sindh province as green

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh Government would plant trees all over the province including Karachi to make Sindh province as green.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists after inauguration of Urban Forest at Government Elementary College of education on Wednesday.

Leading singer Shehzad Roy, DC Central, Masood Lohar of Urban Forest, and others were also present on the occasion. The project has been launched under a public-private partnership. Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Shehzad Roy inaugurated the Urban Forest.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that, " standing here, you may not believe that this is Karachi city. The work of public-private partnership was started by the Sindh Government." He lauded the role of elementary college and said that trained teachers work better to educate our future generations. He said that plantation work has been started in other cities of Sindh including Karachi.

We have planned here together with Shehzad Roy and in the coming days as these trees will not only provide us oxygen but will also help us to mitigate hot weather, he said, adding that global warming is a global warning to get us to wake up before it's too late.

Let's join hands with the government in this matter.

Replying to a question, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the PPP government should not be held responsible for the policies formulated in the past.

Nasla Tower is not created by PPP. Nasla Tower is leased before the PPP era. Sindh Government will not leave the victims in the lurch. Steps are being taken to provide alternatives to them. Victims of Orangi Town will also be provided alternative places.

Murtaza Wahab further said that the manifesto of PPP is bread, cloth, and house (roti, kapra aur makaan).

The Sindh Government has decided to give alternative land to the people who are being affected. They are also our people.

On this occasion, well-known singer Shehzad Roy said that he was grateful to Murtaza Wahab for his efforts and this is the first public-private partnership program. He told the audience that his NGO strives to produce well-trained teachers.