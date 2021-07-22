KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development and Sindh Government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday visited different areas of metropolitan city to review the Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB)'s performance.

He visited Tariq Road, Bayadarabad, Liaquatabad and Central District areas, said a news released.

Expressing his satisfaction, he said the SSWMB was performing well as it was lifting waste of the sacrificial animals timely and dumping at the designated places properly to keep the environment clean and healthy.

Wahab said, "We are working since last 72 hours and we have set up 85 collection points across the city."He urged the people to extend their support to the civic body so it could perform more effectively and efficiently.