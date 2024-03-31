Wahdat Colony Market Inspected
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Model Bazaars CEO Shahid Qadir visited the Wahdat Colony Model Bazaar on Sunday.
He visited the Agriculture Fair price Shop and reviewed the arrangements. He reviewed the arrangements made for the public in the bazaar and inspected the fruit, vegetable, chicken and grocery convenience stalls established in the market.
He also reviewed the quality and rates of the items. Shahid Qadir also inspected items at the special stalls set up for Ramazan. He carefully inspected the cleanliness of all sections of the bazar and the washrooms.
He met customers in the bazaar and took feedback. The customers expressed their satisfaction on the arrangements.
