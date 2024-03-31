Open Menu

Wahdat Colony Market Inspected

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Wahdat Colony market inspected

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Model Bazaars CEO Shahid Qadir visited the Wahdat Colony Model Bazaar on Sunday.

He visited the Agriculture Fair price Shop and reviewed the arrangements. He reviewed the arrangements made for the public in the bazaar and inspected the fruit, vegetable, chicken and grocery convenience stalls established in the market.

He also reviewed the quality and rates of the items. Shahid Qadir also inspected items at the special stalls set up for Ramazan. He carefully inspected the cleanliness of all sections of the bazar and the washrooms.

He met customers in the bazaar and took feedback. The customers expressed their satisfaction on the arrangements.

Related Topics

Agriculture Price Sunday Market All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

19 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

19 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

19 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

19 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

19 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

20 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

20 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

20 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

20 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan