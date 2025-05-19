Wahdat Council Kohat Division elects Syed Ibne Ali as life president

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A significant meeting of the Wahdat Council Kohat Division was held on Sunday at the residence of former Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Syed Ibne Ali, in Syedabad, Usterzai Payan. The meeting, attended by members from Kohat, Hangu, and Orakzai districts, unanimously elected Syed Ibne Ali as the President of the Wahdat Council Kohat Division for life.

According to the details, Syed Ibne Ali has been entrusted with the crucial task of preparing the constitution of the Wahdat Council.

To assist him in this process, he will select four representatives from each of the districts of Orakzai, Hangu, and Kohat. The drafted constitution will be presented in an upcoming meeting, formalizing the rules and regulations of the council.

The participants of the meeting expressed their gratitude to Syed Ibne Ali and voiced their hope that his leadership will usher in a new era of unity, brotherhood, and development in the region.

APP/azq/378