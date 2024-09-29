Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen stages protest against Israel and the USA in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen staged a protest against Israel and the United States in front of the Abbottabad Press Club. The demonstration was led by Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen leader, Jahanzeb Haidari, who addressed the protesting crowd.

Haidari condemned the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, calling it a "grave mistake" and vowed that Nasrallah’s blood would not be spilled in vain. He praised the resistance efforts of Gaza and Hezbollah fighters, stating that they have brought Israel to its knees.

Haidari also highlighted the sacrifices made by the martyr Hassan Nasrallah for the Muslim community, asserting that Iran and Hezbollah are not just fighting for the Arab nations, but for Muslims worldwide. He labeled Israelis and Jews as enemies of Muslims and emphasized the need for global Muslim unity.