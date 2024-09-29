Open Menu

Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen Stages Protest Against Israel And The USA In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen stages protest against Israel and the USA in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen staged a protest against Israel and the United States in front of the Abbottabad Press Club. The demonstration was led by Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen leader, Jahanzeb Haidari, who addressed the protesting crowd.

Haidari condemned the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, calling it a "grave mistake" and vowed that Nasrallah’s blood would not be spilled in vain. He praised the resistance efforts of Gaza and Hezbollah fighters, stating that they have brought Israel to its knees.

Haidari also highlighted the sacrifices made by the martyr Hassan Nasrallah for the Muslim community, asserting that Iran and Hezbollah are not just fighting for the Arab nations, but for Muslims worldwide. He labeled Israelis and Jews as enemies of Muslims and emphasized the need for global Muslim unity.

Related Topics

Protest Israel Iran Abbottabad Gaza United States Muslim Jew Blood Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

21 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

21 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

21 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

22 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

22 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

22 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

1 day ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan