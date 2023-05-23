UrduPoint.com

'Wahddi Mela' Held At UAF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :A 'Wahddi Mela' (wheat harvesting) was held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Tuesday.

According to the source, a number of stalls of food items, including Lassi, Sattu, Serdai and Kheer, were set up on the occasion.

Senior Tutor Dr Shaukat Ali, In charge Agriculture Tourism Club Dr Nehal Ahmed Khan and a large number of students were also present.

Different varieties of wheat, tools used for harvesting and other machinery were also displayedin the event.

A view of rural culture by displaying 'Charpais' and 'Bethak' was also presented.

