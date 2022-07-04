UrduPoint.com

Waheed Akbar Of Peshawar Wins National Young Leaders Award

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Waheed Akbar (28) of Peshawar on Monday won the National Young Leader Award 2022 and promoted the name of the province.

100 young leaders from all over the country participated in the competition in which 20 young leaders were shortlisted.

The competitions were organized by the Department of Tourism, sports, Youth Affairs and Hawks Youth in Kalam Swat.

During the competitions, the youth's communication skills and leadership skills were reviewed.

Waheed Akbar dedicated his award to KP and said that there is need of the hour to provide such opportunities to the youth.

