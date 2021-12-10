Wait for general election, Sarwar tells opposition

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday said that there would be no before-time elections, and the general elections would be held in 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday said that there would be no before-time elections, and the general elections would be held in 2023.

He was talking to delegations from different districts at the Governor's House on his return from the United Kingdom.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his constitutional term. The political opponents should wait for general elections instead of staging protest demonstrations on roads, he added.

The governor said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken all possible steps to save Pakistan from economic crisis. People are being given full relief through Naya Pakistan Card and Ehsas programme, he said and added that provision of basic facilities to the people including health and education were the foremost goal of the PTI government.

Ch Sarwar said that the people of Pakistan had given the mandate to PTI to rule the country for five years, and it was the constitutional and democratic right of the government to complete its term.

He said that the dream of political opponents to overthrow the government would never be materialized, adding that the people also stand with the government, not with the protest of political opponents. "We are also utilizing all the resources for development and prosperity of people," he added.